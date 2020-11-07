Gambo initiates release clauses with new single; Missed Call

Alleged to be the richest debutant in the music industry, Gambo is out with another banger titled, Missed Call.

Possibly one of the richest artistes overall in Ghana, he is out with an absolutely jaw-dropping new single and we are certain this record will cause a stir in the industry.

Stream ‘Missed Call’ here.

If you have been following the trends on social media over the past two weeks, you must have surely seen him there.

He has been the talk of the nation after he triggered a lady’s ‘’release clause’’ with an initial deposit of GHS 500 and a subsequent payment of GHS 2,000 on her birthday which culminated into the lady in question ditching her boyfriend for talented Ghanaian trap rapper and entrepreneur, Gambo.

‘Missed Call’ establishes Gambo’s position as Ghana’s premier bad boy with lyrics that paint different accounts of his relationships with women.

The self-acclaimed playboy goes from narrating his lavish dates with people’s girlfriends to stunting about his bank account.

He confidently asserts that his financial muscle could close any bank branch if he visits because he could be withdrawing everything they have in there.

The trap artist who is also a renowned entrepreneur gained prominence when he stormed the industry with his official hit singles titled ‘Kwacha’ and ‘Disrespectful Boy’ which premiered with an ostentatious music video that featured a Lamborghini Aventador for the first time ever in Ghana and a Bentley.

With a follow up as game-changing as ‘Missed Call’, he is certainly going to be on the lips of Ghanaians for a long time. Check out ‘Missed Call’ here.

Twitter: @gambo_ii Facebook: KING OF Trap Instagram: gambo_ii

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!