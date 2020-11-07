Eugene Zuta emphasizes ‘The God Factor’ in latest album

Known to be one of the revered pacesetters on the contemporary Ghanaian Gospel scene, Eugene Zuta has just released his latest album; The God Factor.

The nine (9) track gospel album by the gospel recording artiste and versatile songwriter is ready to usher the listener into a deep place of a worship experience, a place where it is all about God and nothing else.

The God Factor project comes after Adoration live recorded album in 2013, having released a number of singles such as Faithful God, Nyame (All-Sufficient One), Nkunim, Woye Mami, Okasa, Papa, from that time till this major project.

All songs on the album were written and composed by Eugene Zuta with others such as Baaba Enim (Co-writer of Papa), Henry Datsomor, David Pinkrah playing the roles in the arrangement of some songs. All songs on the album were produced by KODA.

The foretaste of this timely album was experienced in the two singles released earlier this year.

Okasa, the first single from the album is a song written by Minister Eugene Zuta back in 2003 for Echoes of Calvary of GHAFES – UCC chapter and was ministered live and unrehearsed during the live recording.

The second and last single before the release of the whole project is ‘Papa (My Father)‘.

About ‘Papa’ minister Eugene noted; “God our Father stood at the gates of heaven and looked into eternity with a desire to have His beloved firstborn on a mission to bring his brethren home – a task he has completed; a mission well fulfilled”.

Stream entire album on : Spotify | BoomPlay

