DIOS: Worlasi & Drvmroll team up on new EP

Photo Credit: Worlasi & Drvmroll

DIOS – “Did It Ourselves” is a 6 track EP featuring E.L, Ko-Jo Cue, Lil Shaker, Feli Nuna, Haywaya, Freda Rhymz and Wez7ar 22 (a Nigerian talent based in Ghana).

DIOS is out NOW on all streaming platforms (Apple Music, Deezer, Boom Play, Spotify, etc) via Alikoto Music Consult. Links for streaming and purchase will be available on all social media handles of Worlasi and Drvmroll.

Worlasi stands tall as an Artiste whose versatility enables him to switch from singing to rapping in English, Ewe, Fante, Ga and Pidgin.

Worlasi & Drvmroll

He aims to use his music to correct the inferiority complex that plagues the youth and all around him and make music that builds confidence in owning one’s identity.

Drvmroll is known for the productions of some classic Ghanaian hits like All Black by E.L and Tomorrow by M.anifest featuring Grammy nominated Afro-fusion artist, Burna Boy.

Popularly tagged as a hip-hop producer, you’d be surprised at the sounds he produces outside that genre so don’t be quick to Tag him.

Drvmroll and Worlasi first crossed paths when Drvmroll began to explore more with sounds and was influenced by the EDM sub genre, Future Bass.

He made his first EDM remix of Worlasi’s Nukata and this refreshing sound gained Him a lot more attention as the blend of Future Bass and Afro Beats was not so popular in the music scene.

Destiny would have it that these two musical geniuses would team up to give the world Music that is infectious and refreshing. As you listen to “DIOS” EP you’d realize it’s truly hard to put these two in a box.

