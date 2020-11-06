Top Stories

Perez Musik touts Jesus as “The Light” in new single

The Light is off his third album which is set to drop soon.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Perez Musik touts Jesus as "The Light" in new single
Perez Musik touts Jesus as "The Light" in new single Photo Credit: Perez Musik /Facebook

2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards nominee, Perez Musik is back with another soul-inspiring tune titled “The Light” featuring Gifty Sakyi,

The Blema Tessa hit maker hints that his new single The Light is off his third album which is set to drop soon.

The Light by Perez Music is an expression and a mix of  English and Ghanaian local dialect Twi that expresses God’s mightiness and power.

A contemporary moving worship song finds Perez Musik impressively singing in spirit filled delivery a power lyrics and splendid instrumentation, making this track a must-listen. 

“The Light by Perez Musik was ” inspired by the scripture “Exodus 13:21” By day the Lord went ahead of them in a pillar of cloud to guide them on their way and by night in a pillar of fire to give them light, so that they could travel by day or night.

The light is the second song release of a series of spirit lifting live recorded gospel songs composed and written by the Ghanaian musician Perez Musik to set and keep the listener in the mood of worship and prayer.

The first song released of the project featured Dave Da Music box titled “Consuming Fire” which is still making massive waves

The Light was produced by Produced By Fredrick Wonder(Sponkeys) Recorded Live at ICGC Father’s House Chapel Dansoman Accra Ghana, Mixing and Mastering – Perez Musik (Phusion Studios) Recording Engineer – Junior Azonko (Nas D) Video by Phusion Studios, Artworks by Phusion Studios.

Stream/Buy THE LIGHT by Perez Musik Featuring Gifty Sakyi on YouTube|Boomplay | iTunes

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Stonebwoy: The relevant music god effecting social change with his songs

Stonebwoy: The relevant music god effecting social change with his songs

4 days ago
Photo of Young rap god Kaus debuts with a 5-track EP; Overhead

Young rap god Kaus debuts with a 5-track EP; Overhead

5 days ago
Photo of 2020 Week 44: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 44: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago
Photo of Kelvyn Boy launches Blackstar album!

Kelvyn Boy launches Blackstar album!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker