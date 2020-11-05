Top Stories

Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene listed amongst 2020 Most Influential Young Africans in Entertainment

Stonebwoy & Kuami Eugene have been listed amongst the 2020 Most Influential Young Africans in entertainment – a publication by Leading PR & Rating firm, Avance Media and Africa Youth Awards.

It is curated to recognize young Africans for their outstanding contributions towards the development of Africa in a diverse range of fields.

Stonebwoy and Kuami Eugene were listed based on their Excellence in Leadership & Performance, Personal accomplishments, Commitment to sharing knowledge, Breaking the Status Quo and being accomplished young Africans.

The 5th annual publication features 7 young ministers from across the continent, including Angola’s Finance Minister, Vera Esperança dos Santos Daves, Rwanda’s ICT Minister, Paula Ingabire, Sudan’s Minister of Youth, Wala’a Essam al-Boushi and Namibia’s deputy ICT minister, Emma Inamutila Theofelus.

With a record 49 females and 51 males represented from 29 African countries, the list also features notable faces such as Davido, Peace Hyde, Bobi Wine, Aya Chebbi, Caster Semenya and climate change activists Vanessa Nakate & Nisreen Elsaim.

