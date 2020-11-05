Top Stories

Halal Africa set to drop 'The Moment' album featuring Akesse Brempong, others

Out on the 15th of November, 2020 will be ‘The Moment’ album- a live recording of Halal Africa’s concert held in South Africa which featured Ghana’s Akesse Brempong.

This follows the previously announced gospel live recording concert held on 8th November 2019 at 3C Church, Centurion, South Africa.

The album will feature ministrations from the Gospel Reggae/Afrobeats Kingpin, Akesse Brempong among several of South Africa’s finest Gospel acts.

They include the likes of the celebrated American Gospel sensation, Micah Stampley, Nigeria’s ‘Ebezina’ global hitmaker, Preye Odede and South Africa’s gospel music vocal goddess, Ntokozo Mbambo.

Others to expect on the album include the Grandpapa of South African Gospel, Benjamin Dube, Takesure Owen, Ayanda Ntanzi, USA-based contemporary gospel sensation, Michael Stuckey, Alice Kimanzi, Takie Ndou and Taela Robinson.

Anticipate as it drops on all online stores across the globe and be blessed by it.

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

