Top Stories

Growth! S3fa announces debut album

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
Growth! S3fa announces debut album
Growth! S3fa announces debut album. Photo Credit: @s3fa_gh/Instagram

Singer S3fa has given notice of her desire to release her debut album; an album in which she says she put her “feelings and thoughts into“.

The Shuga artiste has titled her debut album Growth, to signify her overwhelming work into putting together songs that anyone and everyone can relate to.

Signed unto the Black Avenue Muzik label, S3fa would to win more hearts and transcend the barriers of Ghana with her Growth album.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Kelvyn Boy launches Blackstar album!

Kelvyn Boy launches Blackstar album!

5 days ago
Photo of Amerado feats. Sista Afia & more on Yeete Nsem EP. 23

Amerado feats. Sista Afia & more on Yeete Nsem EP. 23

6 days ago
Photo of This is Highlife, not what Kuami Eugene, King Promise are doing – Ricky Rick on NaaNa Blu’s EP

This is Highlife, not what Kuami Eugene, King Promise are doing – Ricky Rick on NaaNa Blu’s EP

6 days ago
Photo of Grammy award-winning Vasti Jackson features Stonebwoy in new single

Grammy award-winning Vasti Jackson features Stonebwoy in new single

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker