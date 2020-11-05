Growth! S3fa announces debut album
Singer S3fa has given notice of her desire to release her debut album; an album in which she says she put her “feelings and thoughts into“.
The Shuga artiste has titled her debut album Growth, to signify her overwhelming work into putting together songs that anyone and everyone can relate to.
Signed unto the Black Avenue Muzik label, S3fa would to win more hearts and transcend the barriers of Ghana with her Growth album.
My first ever Album y’all💃🏾. I’m literally in my feelings cos this about the most vulnerable I’ve ever been. This is my body of work🥺 From singing to a room of people to over millions of you, putting my feelings and thoughts into music, working with amazingly talented artists and producers and putting together songs anyone and everyone can relate to is really overwhelming but I promise you’d love it. Above all ,thank you to my boss, team,artists ,producers and YOU for making my dreams come true. Please stay with me🙏🏾 [G R O W T H] -a lot has changed now 🦋- #S3FA #GrowthTheAlbum #Sefa #BAM
