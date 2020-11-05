Growth! S3fa announces debut album

Singer S3fa has given notice of her desire to release her debut album; an album in which she says she put her “feelings and thoughts into“.

The Shuga artiste has titled her debut album Growth, to signify her overwhelming work into putting together songs that anyone and everyone can relate to.

Signed unto the Black Avenue Muzik label, S3fa would to win more hearts and transcend the barriers of Ghana with her Growth album.

