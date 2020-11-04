Top Stories

It features MDK, Shay, KelvynBoy, DopeNation, Fameye, Quamina MP, Akwaboah, & Worlasi

Strongman unveils release date & tracklist for incoming album; 10 AM

Ghanaian rap star, Strongman has announced the official release date and title track and cover art for his 10-track album; 10 AM

The album has 4 singles that are already out topping charts on streaming platforms, radio, and TV.

The announcement came with the full track-list of the album with features from Medikal, Wendy Shay, KelvynBoy, DopeNation, Fameye, Quamina MP, Akwaboah, and Worlasi.

“13/11/20 #10amAlbum Get ready Fam” the Pilolo hitmaker posted to his millions of social media followers on November 4, 2020.

The ‘10am Album’ follows his 2018’s “STN EP” which featured the single “Vision” which has millions of streams till date, according to data from Ghana’s largest digital distributor MiPROMO Media.

In an earlier interview, Strongman stated that the pandemic has affected the release date but works have been put together to make his fans and supporters proud.

See the full tracklist below:

