Ebo Taylor’s Son, Roy X Taylor out with a remake of his father’s hit single; Awomlege

Son of legendary Ghanaian guitarist & musician, Ebo Taylor, by name Roy X Taylor is putting a different twist on one of his songs, Awomlege – a dance that originated from Saltpond.

Being a dynamic live performer who captivates audiences with his songs, Roy won the best ‘Highlife Song of the Year’ in 2019 with the original ‘Awomlege’ song at Central Music Awards.

With ‘Awomlege,’ this will be the second single Roy has put out since releasing his first song ‘Bokor’ earlier this year.

The outstanding record was produced by DDT with video support from Dj Pakorich and Anthony Osafo.

The song is out on all digital music stores including Apple Music, Shazam, Audiomack and several others.

