B4Bonah serves another Afrobeat classic; Work

A year on after dropping his major hit ‘Kpeme’, with mercurial R2Bees crooner Mugeez, B4Bonah is out with another Afrobeat classic dubbed ‘Work’, with an equally blockbuster music video to match.

He sings excellently in English, Pidgin and Twi serving listeners a delicious sonic cocktail. Stream ‘Work’ on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

The single ‘Work’ which highlights the artist’s impressive pen-game features catchy hooks and verses delivered in multiple languages, a testament to his versatility.

The song leaves listeners yearning for what is next with smooth but dynamic modulations, heavy percussions and silvery vocals.

It is safe to say that this song is ready to compete with the best of the best on the global stage.

The upbeat, funky and energetic undertones will have listeners from all over the world dancing while grooving to the song’s impressive lyrical content.

‘Work’ empowers listeners to keep working hard on their various hustles, embracing their willpower to push for greatness even though life is tough.

The theme is emphasized from a line sang in Twi on the record which translates as ‘’No matter what, we will do the work’’.

The sonic masterpiece ’Work’ was produced by Zodivc and debuts with impressive visuals – a video that epitomizes the artists rich taste in aesthetics to communicate a topic that resonates with the masses.

The synergy of the music with the video to deliver this impressive message is unmatched. The video was directed by Kwame Boadi of Esse Studio.

Instagram: b4bonah Twitter: @b4BONAH Facebook: B4Bonah

