Tida feeds fans with new single; One Click

Ghanaian Reggae, Dancehall and Afrobeat artist Tida is out with a stunning music video for his single, ‘One Click’.

His arrival onto Ghana’s music scene has been smooth like a “Night train”.

Tida has given fans a “Street anthem” and showed everyone they can count on him because he is a “True friend” of the masses.

The critically-acclaimed upcoming megastar is surely set to earn massive plaudits as he stays true to his rep as a street-lord with this one!

The visuals which was directed by Kwami CK portrays typical urban street living bustling with stellar kingpins-of-the-street moments.

‘One Click’ will certainly appeal to viewers from all over the world especially the Caribbean’s given the impressive ‘patois’ on display.

We absolutely love this video and we know you would too.

