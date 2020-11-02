Top Stories

E.L shares first single off incoming “WAVS” album; Still Papping

WAVS - West African Vibes, is set to be released March next year.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
E.L shares first single off incoming “WAVS” album; Still Papping
E.L shares first single off incoming “WAVS” album; Still Papping Photo Credit: E.L

Christmas came early for Eliens as E.L drops another hit titled ‘Still Papping’ and the stune is just as its name says! 

Programmed by PeeOnTheBeat the groovy single is the first song off his long-awaited album “WAVS” (West African Vibes) set to be released March next year.

The multiple award-winning hit machine empowers all the gorgeous ladies in the country trying to do their thing in this danceable sing along.

No region was left out with E.L sending shoutouts to girls from Winneba, Akosombo, Tema, Accra and all around the country, encouraging them to keep on with their hustles because their efforts are recognized and would surely pay off.

The song sets you in the mood to bust some dance moves from the first kick of the beat. E.L’s versatility shines as usual in ‘Still Papping’.

His dexterity to shuffle multiple languages to create excellent music is evident as he delivers an impressive performance singing and rapping in Ga, Twi and pidgin on this exciting record.

‘Still Papping’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here 

Instagram: elrepgh Twitter: @ELgh_ Facebook: E.L

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of E.L escapes gory 8-car accident unscathed

E.L escapes gory 8-car accident unscathed

22nd May 2020
Photo of See who made it to John Dumelo’s current playlist!

See who made it to John Dumelo’s current playlist!

14th May 2020
Photo of Efforts to bring back Azonto is fleeting – Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Efforts to bring back Azonto is fleeting – Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

13th May 2020
Photo of Audio: Azonto Gaza by E.L

Audio: Azonto Gaza by E.L

2nd May 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close
Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker