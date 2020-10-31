Top Stories

Kelvyn Boy launches Blackstar album!

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 59 mins ago
Kelvyn Boy launches Blackstar album!
Kelvyn Boy launches Blackstar album! Photo Credit: Rob Photography

Afrobeat artiste Kelvyn Boy has released the preorder link for maiden album titled Blackstar, an album that reflects the artistry of Kelvyn Boy.

The 15-track album has astute music producers on it including Anel Worldwide, Kel P, Liquid Beatz, Ugly Beatz, Willobeatz, Myx Quest, Samsney, among others.

  • Kelvyn Boy launches Blackstar album!
    Photo Credit: Rob Photography
  • Kelvyn Boy launches Blackstar album!
    Photo Credit: Rob Photography
  • Kelvyn Boy launches Blackstar album!
    Photo Credit: Rob Photography
  • Kelvyn Boy launches Blackstar album!
    Photo Credit: Rob Photography
  • Kelvyn Boy launches Blackstar album!
    Photo Credit: Rob Photography
  • Kelvyn Boy launches Blackstar album!
    Photo Credit: Rob Photography

The ‘Blackstar’ album launch party took place on October 29th, 2020, where Kelvyn Boy performed some of his songs to the delight of the audience in attendance.

Some other musicians who performed on at the launch party include M.anifest, Efya, Joey B, Quamina MP and Fameye.

Watch the full performance of the Blackstar album launch

Signed onto Blakk Arm Group, Kelvyn Boy, aims to take his music and the Ghanaian Afrobeat culture to the world after winning the Unsung Artiste of The Year in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2018.

Pre-order Kelvyn Boy’s #BlackStarAlbumhttps://music.apple.com/gh/album/_/1537069807

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 59 mins ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Dee Wills advices the youth against drug abuse; drops a viral freestyle

Dee Wills advices the youth against drug abuse; drops a viral freestyle

4 days ago
Photo of The challenges of monetising through Digital Media: Free Downloads

The challenges of monetising through Digital Media: Free Downloads

4 days ago
Photo of Naana Akyinba: The Gospel minstrel poised for a divine global ‘Ignition’

Naana Akyinba: The Gospel minstrel poised for a divine global ‘Ignition’

5 days ago
Photo of Dr. Louisa, Jidulla & Janam stun in Stonebwoy’s ‘Everlasting’ visuals

Dr. Louisa, Jidulla & Janam stun in Stonebwoy’s ‘Everlasting’ visuals

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker