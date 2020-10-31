Kelvyn Boy launches Blackstar album!

Afrobeat artiste Kelvyn Boy has released the preorder link for maiden album titled Blackstar, an album that reflects the artistry of Kelvyn Boy.

The 15-track album has astute music producers on it including Anel Worldwide, Kel P, Liquid Beatz, Ugly Beatz, Willobeatz, Myx Quest, Samsney, among others.

Photo Credit: Rob Photography

The ‘Blackstar’ album launch party took place on October 29th, 2020, where Kelvyn Boy performed some of his songs to the delight of the audience in attendance.

Some other musicians who performed on at the launch party include M.anifest, Efya, Joey B, Quamina MP and Fameye.

Watch the full performance of the Blackstar album launch

Signed onto Blakk Arm Group, Kelvyn Boy, aims to take his music and the Ghanaian Afrobeat culture to the world after winning the Unsung Artiste of The Year in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2018.

Pre-order Kelvyn Boy’s #BlackStarAlbum – https://music.apple.com/gh/album/_/1537069807

