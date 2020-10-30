LilWin turns Kwesi Arthur, Fameye, DopeNation, Michy, others into actors

Top Stories

Top Ghanaian acts have been convened unto the set of musician/actor LilWin’s upcoming TV series Cocoa Season.

Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has stated that his upcoming TV series which is titled ‘Cocoa Season’ will come to effect change in the declining fortunes of the local movie industry.

The highly anticipated series features topmost actors such as Kofi Adjorlolo, Vivian Jill, Mr. Beautiful, Kalybos, and Agya Koo.

It also features musicians such as Kwesi Arthur, Sista Afia, Yaa Pono, Fameye, DopeNation, Michy, Yaa Pono, Kofi Mole, Sister Deborah, Joey B, among others.

According to Lilwin, Ghanaian movies are to displays and preserves the country’s culture, however, they have been overshadowed by foreign ones.

“Local movies help preserve our culture as a people and as an actor, I was not happy about how foreign series had dominated our screens.

Despite the downfall of the film industry over the past years, I decided to do something creative that would receive the movie industry and continue to thrill movie loving fans.

So I decided to combine veteran actors and popular musicians in this series so that both music and movie fans can have a feel of what their favorite artistes can do on the screens.”

Lilwin added that the upcoming series would be the biggest sitcom to hit the screens because of the thrills and chills that come along with it.

