Amerado feats. Sista Afia & more on Yeete Nsem EP. 23

Following the release of 22 editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado drops episode 23 of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.

The weekly series has become of one the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.

This week’s episode couldn’t escape the most talked about Clemento Suarez, Ofori Amponsah, Sista Afia, Salma Mumin, Wiyaala, among others.

The episode 23 of Yeete Nsem was produced by Wondabeatz and directed by Director K.

