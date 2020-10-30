Top Stories

Amerado feats. Sista Afia & more on Yeete Nsem EP. 23

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 30 mins ago
Amerado feats. Sista Afia & more on Yeete Nsem EP. 23
Amerado feats. Sista Afia & more on Yeete Nsem EP. 23. Photo credit: Amerado Burner/YouTube

Following the release of 22 editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado drops episode 23 of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.

The weekly series has become of one the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.

This week’s episode couldn’t escape the most talked about Clemento Suarez, Ofori Amponsah, Sista Afia, Salma Mumin, Wiyaala, among others.

The episode 23 of Yeete Nsem was produced by Wondabeatz and directed by Director K.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 30 mins ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Naana Akyinba: The Gospel minstrel poised for a divine global ‘Ignition’

Naana Akyinba: The Gospel minstrel poised for a divine global ‘Ignition’

4 days ago
Photo of Dr. Louisa, Jidulla & Janam stun in Stonebwoy’s ‘Everlasting’ visuals

Dr. Louisa, Jidulla & Janam stun in Stonebwoy’s ‘Everlasting’ visuals

4 days ago
Photo of iOna Reine drops visuals for ‘Obra’ single off iOna Ep

iOna Reine drops visuals for ‘Obra’ single off iOna Ep

4 days ago
Photo of 2020 Week 43: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 43: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker