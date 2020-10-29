On December 7, I’ll rather be shooting a movie which could be on Netflix -Worlasi

Top Stories

Versatile indigenous act, Worlasi has indicated that his profession comes before his political right to vote, hence , would occupied with work on December 7.

Highlighting the importance of the political right, he said his life [profession] is more important.

Asked whether he will participate in the December polls, Worlasi disclosed that the elections coincide with a scheduled movie shoot with high prospects for his brand and, so, he would not forgo that to exercise his franchise.

Speaking to Prince Benjamin on Class 91.3 FM’s drive-time show, the ‘Pawa’ hitmaker said: “On that day December 7], we have a shoot. We’re shooting a movie…Unfortunately for us, that day falls within the time we’re shooting the movie.

It’s the first time I’m going to be in a movie so I don’t want to ruin that chance because it is a great movie and if we are lucky it might be on Netflix.

“And I don’t think I will want to replace that with a vote.

“ [Voting] is important but not as important as my own life,” he added.

Advising his fans, he stated: “I will encourage my fans to do what pleases them. I’ll encourage them to do what they want.

If they want to vote they should. If they don’t want to vote, it’s their choice. But I’ll never encourage my fans to go and vote. It’s their right to go and do so.”

Worlasi also revealed that he has been in talks with Ghana’s main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over copyright issues.

The NDC used his song, titled ‘One Life’ featuring Sena Dagadu and Six Strings during the launch of the People’s Manifesto at University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) without his permission.

Worlasi vented via Twitter on that day but he says, upon engagement with the NDC, “we are still talking about it. They’ve accepted their wrongdoings and they’re saying that they are going to do something about it.”

