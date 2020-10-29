Ghanaian musicians are unappreciative – Nana Ama

Veteran vocalist/composer cum songstress, Nana Ama has declared that the majority of Ghanaian artists that she has worked with are ungrateful.

The Abro Ne Bayie singer disclosed that being a vocalist is a very good business in the music field but the disrespect in Ghana alone has forced half-baked acts unto the scene.

Nana Ama described that she came to meet an industry where if you are a background vocalist and you tell a musician that both of you need to sign a contractual agreement then the artiste becomes angry which could lead to sabotaged in the game.

During her twenty-two years in the scene she has come to realize that until you convince people that you can do your own thing as a solo artist you need to work hard that’s the main reason why she didn’t release her own album earlier on.

She also alleged that the well known international song by Rocky Dawuni, Wake Up The Town which was used as the EA Sports FIFA 08 soundtrack was composed by her and the artist but she didn’t receive any royalties because they didn’t sign a contract.

Nana Ama also empahsised that “it could have been nice if he would acknowledge my contribution on the song by receiving a penny, because he knew better”.

Out of the many musicians she has worked with, the only artists that appreciated her efforts were Lord Kenya and Okomfour Kwaadee.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!