Bullgod exposes Papi 5Five for visiting Benin

Known for his controversial statements, Artiste manager Bullgod formerly Bulldog has laid allegations against Papi of 5Five music group.

The former manager of Papi, a leading member of the 5-Five music group, Bulldog now Bullgod has revealed that his artiste visited Benin for spiritual backing.



Bullgod who claimed to have introduced Papi to rap suggested that his success in the music industry was as a result of the support he received from a spiritualist.

The West African country has been tagged as the hub of “black magic” in Africa.



“I am the one who trained Papi of 5-Five group how to rap. I left him on the streets to go back to school, but by the time I came back, he had taken the rap to a different level. He went to Benin, I think it was for spiritual backing,” Bullgod revealed.



He made this revelation on McBrown’s Kitchen with actress Nana Ama McBrown which airs on her YouTube channel managed and monetized by MiPROMO Media.

When questioned on the allegation levelled against Papi, he jovially stated that he was prepared for any lawsuit as he was certain about his claim.



“If he decides to sue I will be the one to be sued for this statement. I don’t know what he used the spiritual backing for but Papi went to Benin way before others discovered it.”

However, Papi has revealed on Vibes in Five with Arnold that he had been living at times in Benin and Togo because his father comes from there and not necessarily that he goes there for spiritual aid.

