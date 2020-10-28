Top Stories

Sarkodie presents BET Best International Flow to Stormzy

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
Sarkodie presents BET Best International Flow to Stormzy
Photo Credit: BET HipHop Awards

Sarkodie, last night, duly revealed UK-rapper of Ghanaian descent, Stormzy, as the winner of the 2020 BET HipHop Best International Flow Award.

In a virtual broadcast, Sarkodie, who himself is the winner of the 2019 BET HipHop Best International Flow Award, listed the nominees of the award category before going one further to announce the winner.

Accepting the award, virtually, Stormzy stated how honoured he was to receive the award from an amazing line up of nominees selected.

The BET HipHop Best International Flow Award category is in its second year after Sarkodie won the maiden one in 2019.

Sarkodie adds BET Hip-hop award to his collection

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of DR. Sonnie Badu rallies thousands for; The Badu Nation Virtual Concert

DR. Sonnie Badu rallies thousands for; The Badu Nation Virtual Concert

4 days ago
Photo of Shatta Wale & DR. UN feat. on Amerado’s Yeete Nsem EP. 22

Shatta Wale & DR. UN feat. on Amerado’s Yeete Nsem EP. 22

5 days ago
Photo of Kuami Eugene talks VGMA, Son of Africa & Daddy Lumba on Apple Music 1

Kuami Eugene talks VGMA, Son of Africa & Daddy Lumba on Apple Music 1

5 days ago
Photo of Joe Mettle shares strange testimonies after the release of ‘Wind of Revival’ album

Joe Mettle shares strange testimonies after the release of ‘Wind of Revival’ album

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker