Sarkodie presents BET Best International Flow to Stormzy

Sarkodie, last night, duly revealed UK-rapper of Ghanaian descent, Stormzy, as the winner of the 2020 BET HipHop Best International Flow Award.

In a virtual broadcast, Sarkodie, who himself is the winner of the 2019 BET HipHop Best International Flow Award, listed the nominees of the award category before going one further to announce the winner.

Accepting the award, virtually, Stormzy stated how honoured he was to receive the award from an amazing line up of nominees selected.

The BET HipHop Best International Flow Award category is in its second year after Sarkodie won the maiden one in 2019.

