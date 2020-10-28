AMG Armani reels in Fameye, Kofi Mole for latest audiovisual; Bye Bye To Poverty

Top Stories

Arab Money Gang’s very own AMG Armani is out with a fresh tune he titles, “Bye Bye To Poverty” featuring Fameye and Kofi Mole.

The dope tune comes with crisp visuals that communicate the excellence with which the three talents came together to pour into the song.

Produced by Snowwie and Dr. Dray, it simply carries a message of attaining great heights of wealth and never going broke again.

As expected, Fameye does justice to the danceable jam with his melodic vibes and signature lyrics.

Kofi Mole doesn’t disappoint either with his unique care-free rap styles that perfectly complement that of AMG Armani.

The visuals directed by Mr. Twist was shot in different locations on the streets, at the beach and in a boxing arena and features comedians DKB and Made In Ghana.

The tune is worth a listen and is available across all online stores.

