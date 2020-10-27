Top Stories

Kwesi Arthur indulges fans to report a verified fake facebook account in his name

He blew the alarm via his Instagram story of a 159k fake FB account

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Kwesi Arthur indulges fans to report a verified fake facebook account in his name
Kwesi Arthur indulges fans to report a verified fake facebook account in his name Photo Credit: Kwesi Arthur /Twitter

Kwesi Arthur has sounded an alarm against a fake Facebook account impersonating his brand and gained a blue tick verification.

The Facebook page is now verified and has over 150,000 followers.
The bio of the page states: “A Rapper, Singer-Songwriter, Producer and a Poet from Ghana.”

The rapper posted a screenshot of the page on Instagram to alert his fans. He also entreated his fans to report the page.

“Fake!!!!! Please Report this Facebook page,” Kwesi Arthur wrote.

Several artistes have experienced similar cases where some persons have created fake social media accounts in their names.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Kuami Eugene talks VGMA, Son of Africa & Daddy Lumba on Apple Music 1

Kuami Eugene talks VGMA, Son of Africa & Daddy Lumba on Apple Music 1

4 days ago
Photo of Joe Mettle shares strange testimonies after the release of ‘Wind of Revival’ album

Joe Mettle shares strange testimonies after the release of ‘Wind of Revival’ album

4 days ago
Photo of I’m Shatta Wale’s God-daughter & Nana Ampadu’s Granddaughter – Wendy Shay

I’m Shatta Wale’s God-daughter & Nana Ampadu’s Granddaughter – Wendy Shay

5 days ago
Photo of Over GH¢40,000 embezzled in Daddy Lumba fan club!

Over GH¢40,000 embezzled in Daddy Lumba fan club!

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker