Kwesi Arthur indulges fans to report a verified fake facebook account in his name

Kwesi Arthur has sounded an alarm against a fake Facebook account impersonating his brand and gained a blue tick verification.

The Facebook page is now verified and has over 150,000 followers.

The bio of the page states: “A Rapper, Singer-Songwriter, Producer and a Poet from Ghana.”

The rapper posted a screenshot of the page on Instagram to alert his fans. He also entreated his fans to report the page.

“Fake!!!!! Please Report this Facebook page,” Kwesi Arthur wrote.

Several artistes have experienced similar cases where some persons have created fake social media accounts in their names.

