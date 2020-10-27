Dee Wills advices the youth against drug abuse; drops a viral freestyle

Daniel Duncan Williams, known on the music scene as Dee Wills, Son of world-renowned preacher Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams has advised Ghanaian youth to stay away from the use of drugs.

It would be recalled that Daniel who was based in the States went berserk some few months ago on social media saying things about his well-respected father.



He went a notch higher and started posting his nude videos and a video of him enjoying in a pool with naked girls online.

Many people attributed his behavior to the use of drugs.



Realizing his mistakes, and having turned a new leaf, Daniel took to his social media page to advise people especially the youth on why they should avoid doing drugs.

He tweeted: “Don’t do drugs kids…Papi Shilo is a clear representation of how drugs can f*ck up your personal life and affect the ones you care about dearly.”

In a related event, he has also tweeted a freestyle of himself spitting some bars surrounding his past actions and his amendments.

The brief video has since gone viral on the blue bird app where he has gained some amount of popularity.

