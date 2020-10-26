Skonti books Prince Bright for new jam; Fall

Ghanaian Hip-Hop act and record producer, Skonti drops visuals for his latest single ‘Fall’ off his upcoming album featuring Prince Bright.

This time around he recruits Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame to set the ball rolling. Listen to ‘Fall’ here.

‘Fall’ is a self-produced Skonti record, flavored with bursts of fine vocals from Prince Bright.

It is fueled by tons of expressive lyrics, all of which revel in the fancy promises and one-liners we’ve come to expect from songs of this caliber.

Skonti’s new 4-minute short film is directed by SP – who’s handy camerawork keeps things interesting for the most part.

Scenes are crisp, bright and vivid, with no shortage of pretty girls or grandeur. ‘Fall’ is another solid effort from Skonti, one bound to keep music lovers entertained for weeks on end.

Get a glimpse of all the opulence for yourself in the ‘Fall’ music video linked below.

Instagram: skontigh

Twitter: @skontigh

Facebook: Quedwo Skonti

