Top Stories

Skonti books Prince Bright for new jam; Fall

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Skonti books Prince Bright for new jam; Fall
Skonti books Prince Bright for new jam; Fall Photo Credit: Skonti

Ghanaian Hip-Hop act and record producer, Skonti drops visuals for his latest single ‘Fall’ off his upcoming album featuring Prince Bright.

This time around he recruits Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame to set the ball rolling. Listen to ‘Fall’ here.

‘Fall’ is a self-produced Skonti record, flavored with bursts of fine vocals from Prince Bright.

It is fueled by tons of expressive lyrics, all of which revel in the fancy promises and one-liners we’ve come to expect from songs of this caliber.

Skonti’s new 4-minute short film is directed by SP – who’s handy camerawork keeps things interesting for the most part.

Skonti - Fall.jpg

Scenes are crisp, bright and vivid, with no shortage of pretty girls or grandeur. ‘Fall’ is another solid effort from Skonti, one bound to keep music lovers entertained for weeks on end.

Get a glimpse of all the opulence for yourself in the ‘Fall’ music video linked below.

Skonti - Fall video.jpg

Instagram: skontigh
Twitter: @skontigh
Facebook: Quedwo Skonti

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Audio: Gimme Way by Sarkodie feat. Prince Bright

Audio: Gimme Way by Sarkodie feat. Prince Bright

11th September 2020
Photo of Emelia Brobbey chooses Prince Bright for; Fa Meko Remix

Emelia Brobbey chooses Prince Bright for; Fa Meko Remix

28th July 2020
Photo of Lamisi, Prince Bright, Yaw Sarpong, Mr Drew steal show at Mask4All Charity Concert

Lamisi, Prince Bright, Yaw Sarpong, Mr Drew steal show at Mask4All Charity Concert

21st July 2020
Photo of Audio: Listen by Skonti feat. Kofi Kinaata & 4eb

Audio: Listen by Skonti feat. Kofi Kinaata & 4eb

20th April 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker