Nana B hosts Prince Bright on new single; Pretty Girl

Ghanaian singer Nana B brings us the remix to this beautiful song titled “Pretty Girl” featuring Prince Bright.

This joint is a beautiful song dedicated to every lady out there.

Nana B in the song confesses his love to this beautiful girl and with Prince Bright blessing the song with his amazing voice, this song is of no doubt an instant hit.

Production credit goes to DatBeatGod.

