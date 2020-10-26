Lady Reeny out with maiden single; Ohene Jesus

Titled ‘Ohene Jesus’, Lady Reeny’s debut record is a vocal offering that guides believers through a 7-minute journey of praise with the author and finisher of their faith, Jesus Christ.

Delivered mainly in Twi, ‘Ohene Jesus’ bears the very spirited and wholesome voice of Lady Reeny, who is backed by a choir and superb production.

Emerging on the showbiz front as Lady Reeny, Irene Asare Opoku is a Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter, who happens to be a teacher by profession.

She has immense love and passion for the gospel genre, showcasing her gifts in beautiful song ministrations armed with moving lyrics.

Lady Reeny began writing her own songs in 2013 and has since secured a good music acumen prior to the release of her first official single ‘Ohene Jesus’ this year.

She’s currently working on her debut album and with a voice like her’s, it is without doubt that Lady Reeny is set to be the next big name in Ghana’s gospel music arena.

Connect with Lady Reeny as she guides you and countless other believers through her sweet administration ‘Ohene Jesus’.

