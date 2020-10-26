Top Stories

Ebony's 'Maame Hw3' finds a twin!

iOna Reine drops visuals for 'Obra' single off iOna Ep Photo Credit: iOna /Facebook

Africa’s newest celebrated highlife, hiplife & afrobeat diva, iOna Reine releases visuals for latest single; Obra

‘Obra’ which translates as ‘Life’, is the fourth (4th) track off her 6-track Iona EP directed by Ornan.

The video talks about life and it’s challenges and comes in the second phase of promoting her EP.

In this video, iOna speaks about life, and discloses “that life is not easy but she won’t fear or give up No matter the circumstances that come her way”.

Lyrically inspiring song was mixed by Tims Beatz and creative direction was by her godmother, Mzbel.

