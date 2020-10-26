Dr. Louisa, Jidulla & Janam stun in Stonebwoy’s ‘Everlasting’ visuals

Stonebwoy has featured Dr. Louisa, Jidulla and Janam – his family, in his latest ‘Everlasting’ audiovisual off Anloga Junction.

In the music video, the Dancehall artiste’s wife, Dr Louisa Satekla and his children Jidula and Janam made their debut appearance for the first time ever in any music video.

The soundtrack ‘Everlasting’ which is on the ‘Anloga Junction’ album is said to be the favorite of Dr Louisa Satekla.

In a post on her Instagram page, Dr Louisa Satekla wrote: “So the kids and I made an appearance in the video of my favorite song of the Anloga Junction Album ‘Everlasting’.

As usual, Jidula stole the show and Janam gave us 10 mins of his time after which he refused to shoot.”

The music video is said to be the testimony of a loving family who went through obstacles, but their love stood the test of times and proved to be everlasting.

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has for years been consistent with his music and international growth, making beautiful music with some of the world’s leading A-list musicians of our time.

His latest 5-star project “Anloga Junction” is a complete body-of-work set apart by its intentionality with regards to features, music structuring, and song compositions.

In a bid to celebrate the successes chalked so far in the last six months since the project was made available for public’s consumption, and a mechanism arrayed to intensify its promotion, the Chief Executive Officer of Burniton Music Group (BMG) has premiered the official visual interpretation of one of the bangers on the album, “Ever Lasting”.

The energetic black & white visuals feature the family, including the wife, Dr Louisa Satekla and daughter, Catherine Jidula (CJ), and son, Livingstone Jnr.

The audio is a party vibe mixed with the African spice to make every listener won’t put on their dancing shoes.

The construction of the chorus is superbly crafted as he mixes his tribal language with English and how it blends together to make a perfect sound. The beautiful piece celebrates, adore, and acknowledges the strength of women.

Over the last 3 three years, CJ has grown to become the public’s favourite young “celebrity”. With a monumental social media presence of about 70,000 followers on Instagram at just 3, the first child of the Ghanaian born reggae & dance-hall musician is the brand ambassador of The Kid Cart – a shopping centre where kids clothing, learning, and educational resources can be bought at an affordable price.

She’s on her own path. CJ. is often seen showing off her dancing moves or posing for the camera before her dance lessons.

It doesn’t stop there, she also loves doing crafts, learning, and making her own renditions of his father’s songs.

With her obvious keen interest in creative arts, it is of high possibility she will “wear her father’s shoe”.

