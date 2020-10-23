Top Stories

Shatta Wale & DR. UN feat. on Amerado's Yeete Nsem EP. 22
Photo Credit: Amerado Burner/YouTube

With 21 successful editions of his creative rap news done, Amerado teams up with four other hosts for episode 22 of his weekly Yeete Nsem.

Sharing the host title are Bogo Blay(Vodafone Icons winner), Kwaku Darlington(Past TV3 Mentor contestant), Bla Blight and Yazzi Sangari(GhOne Presenter).

This weekly series has become one of the country’s interests every Friday and as usual, Amerado tackled the most interesting and trending issues that occurred in the week.

The week’s Yeete Nsem episode focuses on issues including Shatta Wale, Akrobeto, #EndSARS, Dr. UN, among others.

The song was produced by NacJoe with video direction credits going to Director K.

