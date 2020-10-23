Kuami Eugene talks VGMA, Son of Africa & Daddy Lumba on Apple Music 1

Reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of The Year, Kuami Eugene has been interviewed by Nigeria’s DJ Cuppy on her Apple Music 1 show.

It was conducted via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 and they talked about his sophomore album, ‘Son of Africa,’ and winning Artist of the year and Highlife Artist of the year at the 2020 VGMA’s.

Kuami Eugene revealed his long term intentions of wanting to be a household name in Africa, hence, the inspiration behind the Son Of Africa Album title.

He further eulogized Daddy Lumba as being a big inspiration to his Highlife flair and general musical artistry.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!