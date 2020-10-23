Top Stories

Bisa Kdei out with a Gyakie-assisted Highlife tune; Sika

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 33 mins ago
Bisa Kdei out with a Gyakie-assisted Highlife tune; Sika
Bisa Kdei out with a Gyakie-assisted Highlife tune; Sika Photo Credit: Bisa Kdei /Facebook

Top-charting Highlife act, Bisa Kdei returns with another feel-good bonafide highlife track, Sika which features the peculiar female vocalist, Gyakie.

The song Sika, (the Twi word for Money) is a love Ballad, reminding us that, although life may be easy with money at hand, love is what keeps us grounded.

Bisa Kdei sings to his love that, once he is financially stable, she will want for nothing, but for now, he appreciates that their love is enough

His butterfly sweet vocals and intentional lyrics perfectly blend with traditional highlife instrument

The song features budding musician, Gyakie, daughter of highlife legend Nana Acheampong

Gyakie adds a sultry depth, making Sika a beautiful and authentic duet that takes us back and reminds us that Ghana’s original sound is timeless

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 33 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Audio: My Heart by E CroniK feat. Gyakie

Audio: My Heart by E CroniK feat. Gyakie

1st July 2020
Photo of Bisa Kdei’s 4th album to feature top international acts

Bisa Kdei’s 4th album to feature top international acts

30th June 2020
Photo of Video: This Thing Called Love by Gyakie

Video: This Thing Called Love by Gyakie

28th June 2020
Photo of List: Top 10 Kumasi-based artistes making major waves globally

List: Top 10 Kumasi-based artistes making major waves globally

27th June 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker