Bisa Kdei out with a Gyakie-assisted Highlife tune; Sika
Top-charting Highlife act, Bisa Kdei returns with another feel-good bonafide highlife track, Sika which features the peculiar female vocalist, Gyakie.
The song Sika, (the Twi word for Money) is a love Ballad, reminding us that, although life may be easy with money at hand, love is what keeps us grounded.
Bisa Kdei sings to his love that, once he is financially stable, she will want for nothing, but for now, he appreciates that their love is enough
His butterfly sweet vocals and intentional lyrics perfectly blend with traditional highlife instrument
The song features budding musician, Gyakie, daughter of highlife legend Nana Acheampong
Gyakie adds a sultry depth, making Sika a beautiful and authentic duet that takes us back and reminds us that Ghana’s original sound is timeless
