I’m Shatta Wale’s God-daughter & Nana Ampadu’s Granddaughter – Wendy Shay

Queen of Ghana Music, Wendy Shay has clarified her relationship with Shatta Wale and revealed that legendary highlifer Nana Ampadu is her relative.

While people get skeptical about their relationship, Wendy Shay, on the other hand, has taken the situation as an opportunity for her to get closer to the self-acclaimed Dancehall King.



However, Wendy Shay at the least opportunity keeps showering praises on Shatta Wale for giving her the opportunity to perform with her.

“Sharing a stage with him is a blessing and am very grateful to Shatta Wale for making me his God Daughter,” she said in an interview.



According to Wendy Shay, any moment she spends with Shatta Wale is amazing especially when she shares the same stage with him.



“When I perform with Shatta Wale, it’s amazing. Just as I have said, I was a fan so it an honor sharing the same stage with him. ShayGang and SM are one family,” Wendy Shay said.

Furthermore, speaking on Kantaka TV in an interview, Wendy Shay made a long list of great musicians in her family including the ‘King of Music’ Nana Ampadu as her grandfather.

“Nana Ampadu is my grandfather from my father’s side and my grandfather on my father’s side was also a musician,” she revealed.

Wendy Shay continued the list saying: “my mother is a musician, my auntie whom I stayed with is also a musician and she was the one who taught me how to harmonize voice”, Wendy Say said.

According to her, having all these great musicians around her in the early part of her life also made her develop an interest in music at a younger age.

