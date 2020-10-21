ZeeTM at it again with another world-class audiovisual; Wayo

Top Stories

It’s your favorite music duo, Zeetown Melody aka ZeeTM presenting another top-notch audiovisual release; Wayo.

Made up of Adekid and Jay Smith, the two talents team up on this mid tempo afrobeat tune which is complimented by dope visuals directed by Babs Direction.

It narrates a failed love story of a lady breaking off a relationship because she thinks she’s upgraded in standard of living and class.

ZeeTM pour out the hearts in this tune as they do justice to the Kayso produced instrumentation.

It’s one billed for yet another music video nomimnation among other laurels.

