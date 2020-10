Virgil Abloh shines spotlight on Kumerica in Apple Music interview

Globally renowned US-based Ghanaian designer & DJ, Virgil Abloh has interviewed Kumerica’s Kwaku DMC on episode 5 of ‘Televised Radio’ – an Apple Music show.

Kwaku DMC is one of the young rappers from Kumasi who created Asakaa Music, which received a lot of support from Ghanaians, as well as, international recognition.

Dr Vades and Vic Mensa are among internationally recognised musicians who have reacted positively to the Asakaa Music genre.

Other rappers behind the Asakaa Music include Yaw Tog, O’Kenneth, Jay Bahd, Reggie and City Boy.

Speaking in the interview with the Off-White brand creator, Kwaku DMC talked about how Asakaa Music could be promoted.

“We are actually not getting any support from the media and bloggers. They are not really paying attention,” he said.

