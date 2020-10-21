Top Ghanaian artistes & celebs engage in online protests to #EndSARS

It’s getting heated by the minute and Ghanaian musicians have poured out their support in the ongoing online protests to #EndSars.

Pressure is mounting on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to speak out on the ongoing #EndSars and #EndPolicebrutality protests after force was reportedly used against the protestors.



Several reports said protestors had been killed in the Lagos on Wednesday night, scaling up not just the disaffection against the Nigeria government but the silence of Ghana’s president who is also president of the West Africa sub-regional body ECOWAS.



Several Nigerians and Ghanaians including high profile musicians, broadcasters and actors have taken to Twitter to express their misgivings over Mr Akufo-Addo’s long silence on the issues happening in the oil-producing West African nation.



Actress Yvonne Nelson in a tweet said “Where is the AFRICAN UNION (AU)? where is ECOWAS?? West African leaders, where are you?? speak for the people of NIGERIA! AFRICA AND THE WORLD IS WATCHING”



Private legal practitioner, actress and television personality, Sandra Ankobea also tweeted “Mr. President @NAkufoAddo please show some empathy. Please show the Nigerian youth that you care. Please show some authority as the Head of Ecowas. Thank you”



Co-host of the New Day show on TV3, Berla Mundi said: “Nigeria’s government has failed to protect its people How you open fire on unarmed civilians leaves me befuddled!!” Before urging that “Dear @NAkufoAddo please step.”



Blogger Mss Kwakyewaa also tweeted “People are dying in Nigeria. Nigerian citizens are being shot at. And ECOWAS and AU is silent? Bloody hell. Or is it because it’s not a 300-year old burning cathedral, that’s why @NAkufoAddo is keeping quiet?”



Actress Efia Odo said “African leaders, your silence is the loudest response. We have seen and heard from you. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW”



Stella Damasus said “They will expose themselves, they will fight themselves, they will soon be divided, they will accuse one another, they will be brought to justice and they will suffer for this. Naija leaders, make una wait & see. God’s justice go heavy pass our own. #NigerianLivesMatter #EndSARS”



The Cathedral has come up after President Akufo-Addo spoke out as the Notre Damme Cathedral burnt down in Paris.

Musician Manifest, who said he is shocked by the silence of not just ECOWAS but the Africa Union too.



The theme on African leaders going silent was also strongly echoed by actress Lydia Forson who said “African leaders found their voice (very quickly) to wish Trump a speedy recovery.



But they’ve lost it when it comes to #EndSARS



History will not forget…”



Below are some tweets from top acts such as Sarkodie, Akesse Brempong MOGmusic, Joey B, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Medikal, among several others.

Nigeria 🇳🇬!!!! We prophecy peace within your wall and prosperity in your palaces. Let the strongman be bound and confined to the pit of hell. Let Hod arise and his enemies be scattered!!!! #endsars — Akesse Brempong (@AkesseTheLion) October 21, 2020

Ghana lets hold it down for Nigerians please. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW Retweet lets go! — Joey B (@1RealJoeyB) October 20, 2020

It is really crazy what’s still going on out there in Nigeria 🇳🇬 … RIP to Lives lost and strength to those still fighting for justice… God b with you #EndSARS — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) October 20, 2020

So is our president @NAkufoAddo trying to tell us that all he is interested in is the elections? As head of the Ecowas what is he doing? #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW — MOGmusic (@MOGmusic_) October 21, 2020

PLEASE PRAY FOR NIGERIA RIGHT NOW !

🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/ZmLqm0lCYy — EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) October 20, 2020

You are the one to make life easy same you are making it harder.. after everybody mash up dead and there is no where to scatter.. where are we gonna Run Go? After making our motherland africa a bitter place to live. #istandWithNigeria🇳🇬 #PrayForAfrica

#AfricaMustWiseUp pic.twitter.com/XqycVKZgDL — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) October 20, 2020

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!