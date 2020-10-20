Kwesi Arthur tows the streets of BET again with 2020 BET Hip-Hop Cypher

Ground UP flagship act, Kwesi Arthur has defied the odds to make yet another BET appearance on this year’s 2020 BET Hip-Hop Cypher.

The BET Hip-Hop Cypher is done as a precursor to the award ceremony where rappers are brought together to prove their mettle and battle it out for supremacy.

Although no Ghanaian act was nominated for this year’s 2020 BET Hip-Hop awards, many Ghanaians are expressing satisfaction at seeing Kwesi Arthur being featured on the cypher.

In October 2019, Sarkodie won his second BET award at the 2019 BET Hip-Hop award. He emerged victorious in the Best International Flow category and delivered an iconic speech upon receipt of the plaque on stage.

Kwesi Arthur won the 2020 VGMA Best Rapper of the Year award in August. Therefore, being the only Ghanaian to be featured in the cypher gives proof to the international appeal of his rap style.

This is not the first time the Tema-based rapper has graced the BET stage. In 2018, he gained his first BET nomination and has gone ahead to gain other nominations from international award schemes.

