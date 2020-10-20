Kumi Guitar breaks hiatus with controversial single; SEX

After a brief hiatus, Ghanaian highlife musician and entertainer Kumi Guitar has announced the release of his latest single titled “SEX”.

The highlife song is set to be fully released with the official music video

this Friday, 23rd October, 2020.

Contrary to the subtle style of music we are accustomed to from Kumi, this new song boasts of a slightly controversial edge; leading us on from the title especially. Why Sex?

Kumi Guitar explains that this song goes out to address the often

overlooked promiscuous lifestyle of Ghanaian men and its impact on

society.

He does the delivery in his talented musical way with very catchy lyrics on a memorable highlife beat produced by Seven Snares (with extra production credits going to Konfem & Possi Gee).

The song is currently available for pre-order on iTunes & Apple Music,

Amazon, Tidal, Pandora, iheart Radio and other major streaming

platforms.

Let’s talk about SEX! Pre-Order available here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!