King Garo debuts with Good Girl

Sabakpo Eric Selorm with the stage name King Garo has officially released his debut single “Good Girl” featuring Joe Blimey.

This masterpiece was produced by Apex Juen. King Garo is a young upcoming dancehall/reggae/afro-pop artist who hails from the Volta Region, Hohoe but lives in Dansoman.

He was the second runner up of the Vodafone icon 2018 edition where he represented Nima and was selected by Samini.

He has a passion for music and would like to influence society with his music. He has just signed with RS Records in London UK headed by Joe Obeng.

He is also been inspired by many great arts across the world.

The young act showcased his vocal expertise and also featured Joe Blimey UK based Ghanaian rapper to add additional flavor.

The track has been picked up by the RS Records label in London who is heading the marketing campaign for the “Good Girl” track.

