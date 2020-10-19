Eazzy & Quamina MP’s ‘Duna’ is the newest stress-relieving party jam!

Recently crowned Female Artist of the Decade, Eazzy has released a new party banger, Duna, featuring multiple award-winning Quamina MP.

Produced by the amazing Unkle Beat, the fun Afrobeat song oozes a summer street sound, with a hard base line.

Duna will leave you with nothing but feel good vibes, making you want to get up and dance!

This collaboration of sexy vs street brings out the fun playful energy of both artists, with Eazzy’s punchy lyrical flow and Quamina’s undeniable signature tones.

This one is sure to be an overall hit!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!