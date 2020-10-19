Top Stories

Eazzy & Quamina MP’s ‘Duna’ is the newest stress-relieving party jam!

This one is sure to be an overall hit!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Eazzy & Quamina MP's 'Duna' is the newest stress-relieving party jam!
Eazzy & Quamina MP's 'Duna' is the newest stress-relieving party jam! Photo Credit: Eazzy

Recently crowned Female Artist of the Decade, Eazzy has released a new party banger, Duna, featuring multiple award-winning Quamina MP.

Produced by the amazing Unkle Beat, the fun Afrobeat song oozes a summer street sound, with a hard base line.

Duna will leave you with nothing but feel good vibes, making you want to get up and dance!

This collaboration of sexy vs street brings out the fun playful energy of both artists, with Eazzy’s punchy lyrical flow and Quamina’s undeniable signature tones.

This one is sure to be an overall hit!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of MzVee leaks title of incoming album!

MzVee leaks title of incoming album!

4 days ago
Photo of Triple treat! Apostle Dan Clad out with 3 albums; Sounds of Rejoicing Vol 1,2 & 3

Triple treat! Apostle Dan Clad out with 3 albums; Sounds of Rejoicing Vol 1,2 & 3

4 days ago
Photo of Rocky Dawuni eulogizes northern roots with incoming EP; Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1

Rocky Dawuni eulogizes northern roots with incoming EP; Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1

5 days ago
Photo of Kelvyn Boy to serve new album on October 30 dubbed; Black Star

Kelvyn Boy to serve new album on October 30 dubbed; Black Star

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker