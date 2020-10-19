Top Stories

DopeNation lay claim over ‘Best Rapper in Ghana’ tag

They recently won big at the 2020 VGMA

DopeNation lay claim over 'Best Rapper in Ghana' tag

Ghanaian multi-awarding group duo DopeNation making Ghanaians proud at the SoundCity MVP Awards has labeled themselves as the best rappers in Ghana currently.

Unlike the likes of Sarkodie who has been termed as the topmost rapper with many awards and world recognition, the rapper in a Q&A session on Twitter with blogging company, Yen was asked whom their 3 best rappers were.

The ”Eish” hitmakers labeled themselves as the best as they gave three same straight answers.

See below with the hashtag #YenWithDopeNation.

DopeNation is known for producing major hits such as Eish, Naami, Confam, Zanku and currently promoting Thank God.

