MzVee, Mishasha hook up for a Reggae banger; 1 by 1

Two of Ghana’s maddest Reggae/Dancehall female vibes, MzVee and Mishasha have released their much-anticipated single; 1 by 1.

Produced by Cash Two, the two musicians on the reggae song released on Friday, October 16, exhibited their artistry prowess, vocal dexterity, musicianship and versatility.

The collaboration forms part of the “Female Reggae & Dancehall Empowerment” project.

The project, among other things, seeks to empower and encourage collaborations between female Reggae/Dancehall artistes in Ghana and across the globe.

Spearheaded by Red Panther Music and Rave Record, Germany, await as Mishasha brings more heat for listening pleasure.

