‘Sa Yess’ to Ceekay new song

Dream Entertainment signed Afrobeat artist Ceekay, has cemented his new stay in the Ghanaian music industry with a new song.

Titled “Say Yess“, the talented singer and songwriter talks about love on the KC Beats produced and Mysta Bruce video directed song.

About Ceekay

Ceekay, known in real life as Henry Tawiah Appiah was born on October 16 at Kwadaso and hails from Donyina in the Ashanti Region.

He had his basic education at the Forces Basic School, Uaddara Barracks in Kumasi whiles later pursuing further studies at the Armed Forces Senior High Technical School.

His dream for music started when he was in class 5, the point in time that he realized he could write songs and with practice, he became a better songwriter when he was in the senior high school.

