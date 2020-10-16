MS.ABA drops Afro-funk inspired record

MS.ABA has released ‘Tomorrow’, a single from her debut EP inspired by 80’s funky Highlife sounds.

The singer serenades how we should unite ‘now’ to grow our impact for Tomorrow.

The singer also shared the cover for her upcoming single ‘Everything’ featuring Paa Kofi Hendrix and produced by Tbabz, Nigerian based Afrobeats producer.

In other News: Get ready for the Rooted virtual concert on 12 November 2020

Get ready for the Rooted virtual concert, held at the renowned Paard music venue in The Hague on Thursday the 12th of November. Ticket sales are still on for the guests of 100 people.

Due to the regulations surrounding COVID-19, there will be limited seating, but here is a surprise announcement for all of her international fans!

