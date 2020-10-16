Top Stories

King Joey out with new 6-track EP; Young & Active

King Joey from Stoneage Clan releases his new EP ‘’Young & Active’’, a solo project after the successful release of the group’s joint EP ‘’Clan Gallery’’.

The EP is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here.

‘’Young & Active’’ is to remind people that, though age is just a number, your youth is a period that comes and goes – during that period is one’s most productive stages in life.

King Joey believes it’s more helpful to be intentionally active to work toward the kind of life you’ll want in the future stages and the kind of preparations you want to leave for generations after you.

‘’My expectation of the project is expected to influence the youthful audience, instill the idea of being active and chasing individual goals no matter how hard it is’’, expresses King Joey.

The 6-track EP features Kwame Jhosef, Wavy Willy, Jaleel Thomas and FJace with production credits from Carl Keegan, BADSZN, Rok Boyz and Ktothe.

There is more to come from King Joey after this project settles in the mind of listeners and should also expect more music from the Stoneage Clan as a whole.

Connect with King Joey

Facebook: King Joey Instagram: kxngjoey
Twitter: @kxngjoey

