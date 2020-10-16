Amerado hosts Amg Evergreen on Yeete Nsem EP. 21

After hosting 20 successful editions of his creative rap news, Amg Evergreen joins Amerado to host episode 21 of his weekly Yeete Nsem.

This weekly series has become one of the country’s interests every Friday and as usual, Amerado tackled the most interesting and trending issues that occurred in the week.

The week’s Yeete Nsem episode focuses on issues including Sarkodie, Selly Galley, John Dumelo, Mama Lydia, among others.

The song was produced by itzCJMadeit with video direction credits going to Director K.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!