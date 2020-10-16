12 MTN Hitmaker season 9 finalists unveiled!

MTN Hitmaker season 9 has taken off with the announcement of the final 12 contestants hosted by media personality and actress, Sika Osei.

In the latest episode of the show exclusively aired on MTN YouTube channel, Sika Osei met and spoke to the final twelve contestants; Pashyn, Bryn, RBJ, Josh, Gabi Nova, Mimi, Nessa Cute, Jimi, Koby Tuesday, Kwacy Boat, Adepa and Achiaa.

They shared their journey from being raw underground talents to arriving at the Hitmaker show, having the chance to learn a lot even though this is just the preliminary stages.

Interestingly, some of last year’s evicted contestants have returned to compete again for the coveted prize.

MTN Hitmaker has over the years nurtured and produced amazing talents for the music industry including Kidi, O.V, Kurl Songx, Freda Rhymz and more, this year’s show will be co-hosted by Erskine Amo Whyte.

