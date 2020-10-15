Triple treat! Apostle Dan Clad out with 3 albums; Sounds of Rejoicing Vol 1,2 & 3

Founder of Ablaze Chapel International & President of Dan Clad Ministry (DCM), Apostle Dan Clad, after a 10-yr hiatus returns to his first love for singing with the release of Sounds of Rejoicing albums.

It’s a three-volume album project made up of 27 originally composed songs broken into 3 Albums.

The three albums were launched in a ceremony at the Ablaze Chapel Headquarters on the 12th of September 2020.

“I Released these songs to give the body of Christ in Ghana, Africa, and the whole world some fresh and new Ghanaian Praise and Worship Songs for churches and everyone to enjoy” – Apostle Dan Clad said in an interview.

Indeed the Three Albums of Sounds of Rejoicing get you to praise, worship, and adore God with a freshness and Newness never experienced before!

All three volumes of the album can be streamed or downloaded on all major streaming platforms.

The Three Albums were put together by Sterling Music Producer and Audio Engineer : Chris Appau @ SLM STUDIOS, Accra.

Stream Sounds of Rejoicing Volume 1 here and Volume 2 here.

