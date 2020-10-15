MzVee leaks title of incoming album!

In an appearance on the renowned cooking show, McBrown’s Kitchen, the delectable performing act, MzVee has revealed the title of her incoming album.

She finally announced it’s name after being a bit hesitant and attempting to seek approval from her managers who her behind the cameras on set.

MzVee could’nt hold it any longer as she broke out the news while wearing a broad enthusiastic smile.

‘This album talks about basically where I am coming from. I have gone through it all to get here and I’m a strong person and nothing can break me. So this album’s title is ‘Invincible‘. I’m not going to stop music”, she revealed.

