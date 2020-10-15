Top Stories

It wasn't my intention, let's give respect & get respect – Stonebwoy clarifies

He has replied Sarkodie's comments on the AngelTown issue during Black Love concert

It wasn't my intention, let's give respect & get respect - Stonebwoy fires back at Sarkodie
It wasn't my intention, let's give respect & get respect - Stonebwoy fires back at Sarkodie

Stonebwoy has spoken up for the first time after Sarkodie addressed his altercation with Angel Town during his Black Love Concert.

Following the issues that sprang up from Sarkodie’s pre-recorded iconic event, the Sarkcess Music CEO came out with an audio addressing all that happened.

However, in a virtual interview, Stonebwoy fumed on how he felt disrespected like a little boy when Sarkodie made the issue look bigger than it was by reporting it to the Ghana Police.

He emphasized that he actually executed other positive gestures which were not highlighted like apologizing right there and then and intentionally waiting for extra hours for his time of performance.

“I said Angel ease up, if it is that you said my hand hit your eye, or I slapped you knowingly, forgive cos that’s not the intention. That makes it 6 hours of waiting and not performing.

And then you come out now and swept off of me when it was your show that I came to do and then you went on and reported it to the police.

The day I recorded Strength of a Woman, you can ask him Sarkodie on what basis ‘Strength of a Woman’ was recorded. Let’s give respect and get respect”, he narrated.

