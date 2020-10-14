Top Stories

Rocky Dawuni eulogizes northern roots with incoming EP; Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1

Bunbon is his home town in Northern Ghana.

Photo Credit: Rocky Dawuni

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian international reggae act, Rocky Dawuni, is set to release his latest EP, titled “Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1”.

The EP title resonates with his hometown, Bunbon, in the Northern Region of Ghana and connects his Afro-centrism, deep-rooted African sounds and lyrics fused in his music.

After releasing seven successful albums, touring and performing around the world, Rocky Dawuni has fully returned to Ghana, his home base.

According to the ‘In Ghana’ singer, “These new songs were born out of my desire to present and project music that is rooted in the deep cultural traditions of Ghana, yet presented in a way that it can relate to the modern world”.

“Bunbon is my home town in Northern Ghana.

“My musical career has always been firmly inspired by my upbringing in the royal family of Bunbon and being educated in the indigenous ways.

“This exposure to cultural appreciation has served as an important part of my world view and music”, he said.

“My vision for this EP is to present a globalised version of African culture.

“It also represents my maturity over the years as a voice for social consciousness.

“In a time of uncertainty, we need songs and hymns that can touch our emotional nerves and remind us that love and hope are an indestructible aspect of the human experience that no amount of fear can take away,” he added.

The global activist is expected to release the EP in late October.

