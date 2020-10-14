Kelvin Black drops Aboa Bi for the global audience

Holding unto the last bit of positivity left in him, Kelvin Black casts his mind back to series of events that happened in the past as he evolved through his musical journey in a new song.

Titled ‘Aboa Bi’, it simply talks about how tough this journey has been as well as psyching his mind to achieving greater things which his mind and soul can attract to him as a person.

This song is a truly inspiring one that comes from a deep and genuine place of inspiration.

“Good vibes only” as he puts it in simpler words, the Highlife fusion was produced by Snowwie.

